The Island of Relevancy no longer exists in the WWE now that Roman Reigns doesn’t have the Undisputed WWE Title around his waist. Cody Rhodes did the unthinkable in the main event of Wrestlemania 40 Night Two as he pinned the former champion and put an end to the title reign that lasted for 1316 days.

Now that the title run is over, Roman Reigns is expected to be on a hiatus with no possible update available on his next WWE appearance. Previous reports confirmed that the top WWE Star will be out of action for some time and it’s likely that he’s not coming back until the biggest event of the summer.

For the time being, Roman Reigns has been advertised for the SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024 as his next televised appearance. This possibly indicates that his lengthy hiatus will end during the summer and he will resurface once again to participate in the August PLE. Rumors are also there that he might work in the Saudi Arabia PLE but there’s no such confirmation available on that.

Roman Reigns made history despite loss at Wrestlemania 40

The main event match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes went down under The Bloodline rules with legends like The Rock, John Cena, and The Undertaker joining the mix to produce some iconic Wrestlemania moments. The chaotic affair paved the way for Rhodes to ultimately claim the most prestigious championship, by pinning The Tribal Chief.

Cody Rhodes shattered merchandise records as reported by Fightful Select during the WrestleMania 40 weekend while his night one opponents Roman Reigns and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also made history at the Show of Shows. For Reigns, his back-to-back performances made him the first WWE Champion to headline both nights of a WrestleMania premium live event.

Now, Roman Reigns stands with nine main event performances on WWE’s biggest event of the year. After taking on Cody Rhodes, Reigns surpassed the record for the previously set number of WrestleMania main events, a record that was previously held by WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan with the number being 8.