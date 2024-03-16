WWE’s Natalya Neidhart Reacts To Big Achievement She’s Unaware Of

Natalya Neidhart has become a stalwart in the WWE’s women’s division by holding a consistent position in it for a long time. Since her debut in 2008, the backdrop for the female talents has changed a lot but irrespective of the era, she maintained her steady position in the WWE. The best part about her is that she possesses an incredible relationship with her fans as well as the locker room members.

Natalya Neidhart has become synonymous with records that have been acknowledged by the WWE as well as the Guinness World Records. For so many years, the second-generation star has battled opponents from various generations and ensured her presence on WWE television to gather these accolades.

WWE’s Raquel Rodriguez Undergoing Therapy Sessions To Overcome Skin Issues

Natalya Neidhart pointed out to be non-injury-prone

In the latest, professional wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp made an interesting revelation in regards to Natalya Neidhart which stated that he was unable to find one occasion where Nattie had ever been out of action for three months in a row,

“I was just looking at Natalya’s cagematch profile. Dating back over 20 years, I can’t find one time she’s EVER been out of the ring for three months in a row. That is unreal.”

In reply, Natalya Neidhart saw Ross’ observation and took to her X to respond to the incredible feat that she was unknown about,

“I’ve been sometimes lucky, I’ve been in there with talented pros, I’ve been fiercely determined and I’ve been absolutely blessed to find something in my life that I truly love. All the road is worth it when the destination is between those ropes. (And…. I’m built to F’N last!).”

Becky Lynch’s Memoir Has Scandalous Photo With Seth Rollins After WWE Wrestlemania 35

I’ve been sometimes lucky, I’ve been in there with talented pros, I’ve been fiercely determined and I’ve been absolutely blessed to find something in my life that I truly love. All the road is worth it when the destination is between those ropes. (And…. I’m built to F’N last!) https://t.co/3Hwj8BdTAU — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 15, 2024

With Wrestlemania 40 inching closer, Natalya Neidhart has not been officially announced for any particular role for the biggest PLE of the year. With only three weeks left before The Show of Shows, we will have to wait and see if WWE figures out something for the former SmackDown Women’s champion in their plans. But by making an appearance, she will make another record.

In 2023 at WrestleMania 39, Natalya Neidhart celebrated her 13th appearance at the Grandest Stage of them All and her 11th match at that same event, a record that no other woman in the history of WWE has. Now that appearance number will reach 14 if she does get involved at Wrestlemania XL in Philadelphia in some capacity.