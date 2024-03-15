WWE’s Raquel Rodriguez Undergoing Therapy Sessions To Overcome Skin Issues

The week of Elimination Chamber was interesting for Raquel Rodriguez who got to compete inside the devastating Chamber structure. For months, she was battling a medical scare before finally making a return to action on the week of the international PLE. This was also the reason that she went fully no-filter heading into a big matchup of her career.

Raquel Rodriguez previously revealed that she had been diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. She wasn’t fully healed from the consequences at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event but she still participated in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match and showcased her strength before coming up short to confirm a spot at Wrestlemania 40.

Wrestlemania 40: Three New Champions Expected At WWE PLE

She then competed on the February 26th episode of Raw and has been absent ever since from WWE TV programming. It appears that she is still having some therapy sessions to recover from the ongoing health issues. Raquel Rodriguez took to Instagram and uploaded a photo of herself wearing an oxygen mask as it was revealed that she is undergoing Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy to aid in her recovery,

”Living for that chamber life! On my healing journey and finally getting to test out the Hyperbaric Oxygen therapy 😮‍💨🫁 what do yall think? I plan on sharing all the new technology I’m learning about to help heal myself and hopefully help others too @revive_biotech #hyperbaricchambertherapy”

WWE NXT: Arianna Grace To Give A Makeover To Gigi Dolin

Raquel Rodriguez is suffering from MCAS

As reported earlier, Raquel Rodriguez has long been dealing with MCAS (Mast Cell Activation Syndrome). American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology defines MCAS as a condition where the patient experiences repeated episodes of the symptoms of anaphylaxis – allergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, and severe diarrhea.

Despite getting fully healed Raquel Rodriguez competed in the Elimination Chamber and earned widespread respect from fans and fellow wrestlers for her courageous decision. The future remains uncertain around her as fans eagerly wait to see what lies ahead of her in the coming weeks.

Also after Elimination Chamber 2024, Raquel Rodriguez sounded positive about finding a backup way to go into Wrestlemania 40 but given her latest condition as well as less involvement in the ongoing storylines, it’s certain that WWE isn’t considering her in any significant role unless a Women’s Battle Royal goes down.