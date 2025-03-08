Heading into the summer of 2024, there were speculations about Natalya Neidhart’s future in the WWE, given her contract expiry situation. For years, WWE has had her in the mix as one of the company’s brand ambassadors, with Vince McMahon in charge. In changed circumstances, there were doubts about whether the new management would be interested in retaining her.

After months of waiting, reports from PWInsider claimed in July that Natalya Neidhart locked in a new multi-year deal with WWE. While no further details regarding her new contract were disclosed in the report, it was confirmed that she was staying with the brand which allowed her to commence the record 18th year with the WWE in 2025.

Recently while speaking to Ring the Belle, Natalya Neidhart discussed her comeback to the WWE in 2024 summer after a long absence. The re-signing with WWE occurred after rumors surfaced last year that she might have left the company. She took us back during the negotiation process of her new deal in June last year, where she had meaningful conversations with Triple H.

Natalya Neidhart gives a shoutout to Triple H for her WWE return

Natalya Neidhart stated that the CCO of WWE really cares about storytelling and making sure both men and women in WWE get their big moments. Triple H also plans everything carefully, making sure that weekly shows and Premium Live Events get equivalent rhythms. In this ongoing stint, her main goal isn’t just winning matches but to be part of great stories that could excite the fans.

“The thing with Triple H is that he’s really, really big on storytelling, and he’s focused on finding the right moments for everyone—not just the women of WWE, but the men as well,” Natalya Neidhart emphasized.

“If you look at the way he books PLEs and our shows, everything feels like it has a rhyme and a reason. It’s very strategic. My goal—and I’ve expressed this to everyone I work with, especially the powers that be—is to be part of fun stories. For me, it’s not so much about winning and losing matches as it is about being involved in compelling storylines. That’s why I re-signed.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

As the final negotiation between Natalya Neidhart and WWE continued, reports affirmed that wrestling star was expected to get considerable offers outside of the WWE should she decide not to re-sign. If that was the case then it would indeed be a significant loss for the NXT locker room where she has been acting as a mentor to the emerging talents.

In the end, Natalya Neidhart got to return on the September 9 episode of WWE Raw in her hometown of Calgary after an absence of four months. Appearing as a mystery partner for Zelina Vega & Lyra Valkyria in a tag team match on WWE Raw, she also scored the win for her side against Pure Fusion Collective’s Zoey Stark, Sonya Deville, and Shayna Baszler in the bout.