Since coming back to WWE television in the late summer of 2024, Natalya Neidhart has not regularly been utilized on mainstay shows. After being part of the inaugural women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament, she headed straight to the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match. This appearance ensured that she’d be part of each of the women’s Rumble matches in the history of the WWE.

There was an uproar on social media about Natalya Neidhart getting eliminated from the first-round of the Intercontinental Championship tourney. It appears that the veteran does have her own goal set for 2025 and it begins with winning the mid-card title debuted on Raw in late 2024.

Natalya Neidhart has become a WWE legend, holding multiple Guinness World Records due to her longest tenure in the WWE female locker room. Willing to achieve even more accolades with the company, she recently re-signed with the brand. In a new interview with DS of Ring the Belle, the Canadian wrestler opened up about having conversations she had with Triple H during the negotiation process.

Natalya Neidhart expresses career goals in WWE for 2025

Being one of the long-standing members of the WWE roster, Natalya Neidhart has seemingly understood that both men and women’s superstars can expect bright future opportunities under the new WWE leadership. Speaking about her own goals in career, she mentioned being part of interesting angles irrespective of wins or losses. Plus, she also intended to win the women’s IC title, a workhorse title to her.

“It’s not so much about winning and losing matches as it is about being a part of stories,” Natalya Neidhart admitted.

“So I feel like my goal for this year is to win the IC Title because I feel like it, for me, the IC title is a title for the workhorses, and so, with my family connection and just everything that I’ve worked for, I would love to be a Women’s IC Champion. I would love to be a part of some really great storylines.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

As such, Natalya Neidhart put immense faith on Triple H for helping out talents to create fresh equations on the WWE roster. She used Nia Jax as an example of someone who’s been able to capitalize on the new regime and enjoy a resurgence in her career upon returning to WWE in 2024. It was a surprise for many as Jax won the women’s title at Summerslam, last year.

