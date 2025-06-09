Not everyone is excited about Nikki Bella making her return to Monday Night Raw, tonight, on the occasion of the returning WWE premium live event, Evolution. The WWE Hall of Famer has been through a lot in her personal life during her long hiatus from WWE television, causing a divorce from husband Artem Chigvintsev, with alleged charges to both of them regarding domestic violence.

Now, former WWE Superstar Odyssey Jones has taken to X/Twitter to react to Nikki Bella’s comeback, pointing out a double standard led by the WWE when it comes to handling talent involved in domestic dispute controversies. A few months ago, Jones was released from the WWE after facing similar allegations.

Now that Nikki Bella is coming back on WWE television despite being charged with the same allegations, Jones tweeted the following, never addressing the star or WWE, directly,

“So it’s not the situation it’s just the person involved. NOTED!”

Previously, PEOPLE reported that Artem Chigvintsev filed for an order of protection against his estranged wife, Nikki Bella. Chigvintsev’s attorney provided a statement and claimed that he sought police protection from her aggressive nature on the day of a violent incident. It was claimed that Artem might not have been arrested on the night of the incident if she’d revealed the truth.

Nikki Bella admittedly never lied about her divorce situation

Later, Nikki Bella addressed her situation on The Nikki & Brie Show podcast, by saying she had been wrongly accused online in the aftermath of her divorce from Chigvintsev and that she hadn’t lied even once in this whole situation,

“Where I have a hard time—and I was like, ‘I’m going to kill this sht’—is just how everyone’s making it like I’m guilty. I lost. I was a liar. I haven’t lied about one thing, and I’m going to just make that clear. I have not lied about one thing.”

For the record, it was Nikki Bella, who filed for divorce in the wake of Chigvintsev’s arrest for a domestic battery incident on August 29. However, the Napa County District Attorney’s office later declined to prosecute him. Later, the duo mutually agreed to a settlement on their divorce to be finalized without going through a trial in court.