While some of her colleagues were stealing the show at WWE Summerslam, Natalya Neidhart was seen in action in an outside promotion, a stint that she is going through during her latest WWE run. In front of one of the head honchos of the WWE, the veteran WWE Superstar stole another win over a former champion, keeping her winning streak intact.

Natalya Neidhart/Nattie Neidhart remained undefeated in Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport wrestling event, by defeating TNA wrestler Masha Slamovich via TKO in the headliner of the Saturday night show. Originally offered by the GCW wrestling promotion, this marked Bloodsport’s 14th installment from Rutherford, New Jersey, the same city that hosted WWE’s Summerslam on the same night.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Reason Natalya Neidhart Excited About PLE Main Event

The beginning of the end came for Slamovich after she pushed Natalya Neidhart into the crowd and then hit a somersault dive. Coming back to the ring, the former TNA Knockouts Champion hit a spin kick before her opponent got up and applied her pendant sharpshooter.

Slamovich was able to escape the lethal hold as the two exchanged some non-PG staff. Showing her ruthless side, Natalya Neidhart spat in the face of the former champion in TNA and started pounding on Slamovich until the referee called for the TKO to end the match that lasted for around seven minutes.

Stephanie McMahon Clears The Air On WWE In-Ring Return At Summerslam 2025

PROVING TO BE UNSTOPPABLE 💪@NatbyNature defeats Masha Slamovich in the Bloodsport XIV main event. 📺 Catch @GCWrestling_ x @JoshLBarnett #JBBSXIV anytime with your TrillerTV+ subscription pic.twitter.com/UkhmBw2WrE — TrillerTV (@Triller_TV) August 2, 2025

Fight went to the outside Nattie Neidhart in an indy scene best women’s wrestler!#JBBSXIV pic.twitter.com/FCSeLA0yGF — FG (@gascaf88) August 2, 2025

Finish to the main event of Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIV Masha Slamovich vs Nattie Neidhart

Great SummerSlam weekend so far!@mashaslamovich #JBBSXIV pic.twitter.com/jebfz2pqmR — FG (@gascaf88) August 2, 2025

Natalya Neidhart holds a 2-0 record in Bloodsport appearances

Thus, Natalya Neidhart proceeded to hold a 2-0 record in Bloodsport. The 43-year-old previously debuted in the promotion with a win over Miyu Yamashita in April during the Wrestlemania 41 weekend. Apart from her, various WWE Superstars also appeared at Bloodsport. Pete Dunne, Charlie Dempsey, and Erik of the War Raiders picked up wins while Ivar of the War Raiders experienced a defeat.

As noted above, WWE president Nick Khan was in this edition of Bloodsport but was not officially shown during the Triller+ broadcast. He was also in attendance for Bloodsport shows previously, including during WrestleMania XL weekend in Philadelphia.

As for Natalya Neidhart, she renewed her contract with the WWE last year to explore wrestling outside the top promotion. WWE gladly offered her to do so, but it has reduced her TV time in recent times. While she continues to be an active Raw roster member, we barely see her in matches on mainstay WWE TV shows.