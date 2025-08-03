Away from WWE’s on-screen responsibilities, Stephanie McMahon has been involved in different roles for the company nowadays. After staying away from the WWE landscape for more than a year, she returned in the early phase of 2025. Although she’s not been assigned to any official role in the company, she’s made sporadic appearances on TV alongside hosting podcasts for the company.

Stephanie McMahon also made an appearance on last night’s Summerslam premium live event before the main show went on air and addressed the idea of getting involved in any in-ring action at this point in her career. This comes after fans have been discussing the chances of seeing her on TV as an on-screen talent, irrespective of whether she wrestles or not.

Stephanie McMahon admittedly done with WWE in-ring competition

While plugging her What’s Your Story podcast, Stephanie McMahon addressed the speculations during the SummerSlam kickoff show. She took the question with a smile from the hosts, Jackie Redmond and Big E. Talking about possibly getting back in the ring, she replied in short form to inform everyone that there are no chances of seeing her back in action, “Trust me, I can’t hang with these women.”

Stephanie McMahon further added by saying, “I can’t compete on their level,” naming some of the active female WWE Superstars who are ruling the roost on the roster. As such, she understands the level of competition that names like Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, and Naomi bring to the table, and she’s in no position to challenge those in the ring.

That being said, it’s probably safe to say that Stephanie McMahon has wrestled her last match in a WWE ring back in 2018. It was at Wrestlemania of that year that she teamed up with husband Triple H to lose against the debuting Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Time will tell if WWE utilizes her ever in the future in storytelling on television. Being a part of the WWE family, Stephanie McMahon will continue with her current podcasting endeavors to be in the public eye. Overall, the Billion Dollar Princess competed in 24 WWE matches from 1999 to 2018, capturing 11 wins, 10 losses, and 3 no contests. She also briefly held the WWF Women’s Championship in 2000.