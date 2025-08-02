WWE Summerslam 2025 is almost here to heat things up with the first-ever two-night edition from the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. There will be 12 matches in total across the two nights, with nine championships on the line. The WWE Women’s Championship match would pit Tiffany Stratton against Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill in a fresh encounter.

While there would also be a TLC match for WWE Tag Team Championships at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in a special attraction alongside many others. Veteran WWE Superstar Natalya Neidhart is rather focused on only one of them, and that’s the main event of the show. Plus, she shared valid reasons to be excited about the same.

As stated by Natalya on Busted Open Radio, she’s looking forward to the match with the in-depth story behind it, and that’s the Undisputed WWE Championship match between the champion, John Cena, going up against the challenger, also the 2025 King of the Ring winner, Cody Rhodes. Here’s what Nattie had to offer about the Night Two main event of WWE Summerslam 2025,

“I think there’s real tension between Cody and Cena. I think, personally, even though we know that John Cena is a bad guy on TV and Cody is the ultimate good guy, I don’t think Cena really wants to pass on the torch to Cody… John is in his last few months in the company. He wants to basically put his stamp on who he thinks is “The Guy” next.”

Natalya added that she’s excited about the WWE Summerslam 2025 headliner because when top guys like these get in each other’s lanes, “that’s when s*** goes down.” In the last few months, Rhodes has been working to secure his WrestleMania 41 rematch against Cena. He then won the King of the Ring tournament to get his shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship.

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night One Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

– Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

– Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Street Fight for Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No-DQ Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match: Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), Andrade & Rey Fenix, Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)