Natalya Neidhart is one of the most seasoned veterans of the female WWE roster who loves to works across all the brands that WWE has to offer. She has been actively working in the company for the last 15 years to help younger talents as much as possible. This also led her to make appearances on NXT, and she’s thrilled about the growth in the brand that she’s witnessing.

Most, recently, Natalya Neidhart has been seen feuding with Lola Vice while also interacting with other up-and-comers like fellow countrywoman Karmen Petrovic on NXT. Speaking on the experience, the stalwart of women’s wrestling over impressive development of talents happening under the guidance of Shawn Michaels and his team.

Natalya Neidhart credited Shawn Michaels for guiding female NXT talents

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Natalya Neidhart stated her admiration for the work that is being put up on NXT to build characters and develop talent from the very basic level. She also dragged the Total Divas reality TV series which allowed them to showcase their character on television in an illustrious manner,

“What we did on [Total Divas] that was so important is, we were able to show people what our personalities were like and build characters. That’s what I love about NXT so much. I have to give Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom and the team there at NXT so much credit. They have a team of writers, coaches and producers and faculty that work together to basically build talent from the ground up and find something special inside people” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

In the conversation, Natalya Neidhart further pointed out that an impressive number of women feature on NXT TV each week, noting that around 18 women are regularly involved in storylines and character development. She highlighted the progress like the talents of Lola Vice under significant guidance which was further showcased during their recent Underground match.

The interesting thing is that the Canadian talent is highly vested in WWE programming and its aspects despite the fact that she might become a free agent within a few days. Apart from Lola Vice, the likes several rising stars, such as Bianca [Arianna Grace], Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Lyra Valkyria were mentioned by her to look out for.