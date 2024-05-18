Controversies and Tessa Blanchard once became synonymous which kept her away from professional wrestling for almost the past four years. There have been speculations of a return in different promotions including WWE and AEW which didn’t happen. Now, it appears that the second-generation star could be heading back to the place that gave her the initial fame.

If the ongoing reports are any indications then TNA Wrestling is possibly looking forward to bringing Tessa Blanchard back to the promotion. She made history after becoming the first woman to hold the company’s world heavyweight title in 2020. That historic reign came to a sudden end as she was released in June of that year after no-showing for TV tapings. Accusations of bullying were also there against the talented wrestler.

AEW Star Saraya’s Role Revealed For MTV’s Catfish Series Appearance

In an update, PWInsider Elite has reported that there have been at least primary talks within TNA about bringing her back, leading some to believe a possible “lights out” surprise could be seen with her. With “Broken” Matt Hardy back in the scene to take out TNA World Champion Moose at Rebellion, there could be some possibilities. But the report notes that there is nothing to say that TNA has reached out to their former talent, directly as of yet.

Nikki Bella Responded To Toni Storm’s Tough Remarks Against Her About Joining AEW

Tessa Blanchard admittedly made amends with La Rosa Negra

In her career, Tessa Blanchard was accused of bullying by several female wrestlers, including current WWE star Chelsea Green. There has been a serious allegation of spitting in the face of La Rosa Negra as well as calling her a racial slur back in the Japan days of 2017. While the allegation was denied, both she and Rosa Negra took to social media in April 2023 to make amends.

Possibly these allegations played a major factor in Tessa Blanchard not being seen within a major US promotion since her TNA departure despite highly touted to be a major star power in any of the major promotion’s female roster. She was active on the independent circuit, specifically in Mexico with CMLL and AAA at the latest.