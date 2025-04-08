WWE Universe definitely wanted to watch the dream match between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, especially at the grandest stage of them all. Feeling the audience’s nerves, the company didn’t hesitate, at all to set this one up for Wrestlemania 41 instantly after Flair’s comeback from an injury hiatus. However, they’ve allegedly lost the sparks in the buildup.

While Charlotte straight heading back to the top of the women’s division, created backlash among the WWE Universe, their will to witness Tiffany Stratton unravel her true babyface persona could’ve also been halted in a way during this feud. Although, Charlotte organically transformed into a heel, something has been missing in the conversion process.

“I Was Getting Really Frustrated With Him,” Kayla Braxton On Working With WWE Hall Of Famer

A “mean girls” storyline needed for Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair?

Former WWE star Tommy Dreamer discussed the ongoing feud between WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, and identified major issues with it, echoing the same thought that the fans have been expressing over on social media. The veteran spoke on Busted Open, and stated that the build for the match needed improvement heading into WrestleMania 41.

“[The build] Needs more. Not lackluster but needs more,” Dreamer stated. “I feel this is … I would just add layers to the heat, and I would also make Tiffany Stratton cry, and almost like break character because she’s so full of herself, [and] have Charlotte go so deep on hurtful words that you make her cry, like, she has alluded to it.”

Tiffany Stratton And Charlotte Flair Allegedly Having Problems Ahead Of WWE Wrestlemania 41

The Hardcore legend from ECW further added the storyline would be more meaningful if Charlotte Flair became a “mean girl” similar to the movie which could help fans support Tiffany Stratton even more. This would have strengthen the emotional connection between the WWE Universe and the babyface figure in this feud and that’s what has been missing in this rivalry heading into WrestleMania 41.

Tiffany Stratton previously stated on numerous occasions that Charlotte Flair is the one who influenced her to become a wrestler in the first place and henceforth, she’s proud to defend her WWE Women’s Championship against “The Queen” at WrestleMania 41. This came as an expected aftermath after Flair won the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match during her in-ring return after a year’s hiatus.