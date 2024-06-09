Natalya Neidhart has been considered a stalwart in the WWE women’s division by holding a consistent position in the locker room for such a long time. Since her debut in 2008, she has gone through a number of eras in the company featuring female talents. While those timelines have passed by alongside some of the star powers, she maintained a steady position in the company.

Most importantly, Natalya Neidhart shares an incredible relationship with her fans as well as all the locker room members which goes beyond the WWE. Being one of the pioneer athletes who also is a second-generation star from the Hart Dynasty, she shares a great rapport with outsider talents of the company.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace is one of those names who recently crossed over to WWE and made a surprising appearance in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble match and then on NXT. The appearance sparked conversation of some dream matches with dream opponents in the future.

Natalya Neidhart wants a dream match against Jordynne Grace

Natalya Neidhart was also intrigued by this development as she openly expressed her interest in stepping into the ring with TNA’s Grace. During a media event preceding WWE WrestleMania XL, she reaffirmed the desire to compete against Grace while speaking to Emily Mae,

“I thought it was so cool that we brought Jordynne Grace over for the Royal Rumble. I wanna wrestle Jordynne Grace. So I would love to compete against her. I’m dying to bring Gail Kim out of retirement. Gail, she’s so underrated, she’s so talented. To work with her, or work against her, she’s amazing.”

Jordynne Grace took notice of these comments and gave a befitting reply to Natalya Neidhart via her X handle so that this massive crossover showdown becomes a reality,

“Come through the prohibited portal.”

With the previous Vince McMahon regime, we highly doubted that this match would ever take place. But WWE has ushered in a new era helmed by the CCO Triple H and President Nick Khan, and the idea of multiple collaborations has already begun. With more developments being possibilities in the WWE vs. TNA cross-over way, Natalya Neidhart vs. Jordynne Grace could become a reality. But the previously kept forbidden door has definitely been let loose.