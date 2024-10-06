Being a second-generation athlete, professional wrestling comes naturally to Natalya Neidhart who went on to become the longest-tenured WWE female athlete of all time. For the very first time during her WWE stint, there were some uncertainties in the summer of 2024 after her previous deal with the company ran out.

There were some initial beliefs that Natalya Neidhart was looking forward to having some outside opportunities away from the WWE for the first time in almost two decades. However, proving those speculations wrong, she ended up signing a new contract with the WWE and made a subsequent return on TV.

Kelly Kelly Depicts Ex-WWE Chairman “Just An Amazing Boss, Literally”

Given her experience in the WWE, this should have been a cakewalk for Natalya Neidhart but the reality was far different. While appearing on Growing Up Von Erich, she opened up about the current status of her mental health and noted that it fluctuates. This keeps on creating fluctuation in their mind just like she felt while making her return to the WWE.

“Before I went out through the curtain, I just had this little moment in my head where I was like ‘I’m nervous. I’m so nervous,'” Natalya Neidhart recalled. “People get surprised like ‘You still get nervous about doing this?’ And I’m like ‘Yeah, because I care so much.’ I think especially as a woman in the industry, it’s easy to put so much pressure on yourself, but I was also like ‘Nattie, you have to remember what brought you to the dance.’” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Natalya Neidhart Credits WWE Legend For Knowing Trick “About Handling Girls”

Natalya Neidhart got valuable advice from two friends in WWE

Continuing in the conversation, Natalya Neidhart further noted how a great set of friends and family have helped her to keep her mental health in a peaceful state. One of those friends is WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan while the other is the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair as they offered some valuable advice.

After an absence of four months, Natalya Neidhart got to return on the September 9 episode of WWE Raw in her hometown of Calgary. Appearing as a mystery partner for Zelina Vega & Lyra Valkyria in a tag team match on WWE Raw, she also scored the win for her side against Pure Fusion Collective’s Zoey Stark, Sonya Deville, and Shayna Baszler.