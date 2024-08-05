Since joining the WWE in 2008, Natalya Neidhart has been a key figure in the WWE women’s division for over 15 years. Consistently maintaining a presence in the company throughout this long timespan wasn’t easy. In the early summer of this year, there have been speculations that she might not sign a new contract with the WWE while vying for new opportunities.

Proving the speculations wrong, Natalya Neidhart reportedly signed a contract with the company and she will be staying under the new TKO-owned banner for the foreseeable future. However, it appears she still isn’t back on the road yet and there’s no update on her imminent return to WWE programming as a creative permit is also needed for the same to happen.

Fightful Select has reported that Natalya Neidhart has not yet resumed traveling with the WWE. She has not been seen on WWE programming since her victory over Izzi Dame at the June 4 NXT taping. The veteran has also not appeared on the main roster since her loss to Kiana James on June 3rd. It is currently not clear if and when WWE plans to reintroduce her on Monday Night Raw.

Natalya Neidhart is yet to receive her first storyline for a return

According to the reports from Mike Johnson of PWInsider who was asked about Natalya Neidhart’s current status with the WWE, it was noted that she is waiting for her next WWE angle to begin. Until then, she is allowed to remain off from television,

“Waiting for her next WWE storyline to commence.”

With Summerslam just passing by, there are chances that WWE might just shake things up on the female roster of the company and that process might get amped up with the return of Natalya Neidhart. We’ll have to wait and see to let it happen on WWE television but WWE may not be in a hurry for the same as she will be with them for the long term.

Previous reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested that Natalya Neidhart inked a new contract with the WWE before her contract was about to expire in late June. Sources close to the situation also revealed that WWE recognized the risk of losing her and offered her a lucrative amount to keep her under their banner.