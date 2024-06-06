Earlier this year, Tiffany Stratton made her WWE main roster debut on SmackDown and with this, a future star power arrived on the mainstay scene. WWE has significantly invested in this young star in her early NXT days. Apart from her wrestling skills despite not coming from a traditional background, she also possesses a natural beauty and hotness quotient that’s hard to ignore.

This serves as one of the reasons why Tiffany Stratton has been so popular among the WWE Universe but it seems a former WWE writer believes she should opt to choose a somewhat modest ring gear than what she currently wears during her matches on live TV.

WWE Diva Maryse Entering Real Estate Business Through New TV Show In 2024

Reason male fans would never boo Tiffany Stratton on TV

Tiffany Stratton acts as a bonafide heel on the WWE roster and former WWE writer Vince Russo suggested on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws that fans will continue to cheer for her unless she covers up her body. Especially, the guys will always cheer for her if she doesn’t get dressed properly as they would always be looking for a possible oops moment on TV,

“Bro, let’s be honest, she wears less clothes out there than anybody on the roster. Way less. Way less to the fact that you’re watching her matches because something’s gonna pop out. Bro, guys ain’t gonna boo that! Right there, if she really wanted to get heat, the first thing she’s gonna do is cover that s**t up! ‘You’re gonna have to pay! You wanna see this, man? You’re gonna have to pay top dollar.’ That gets her heat.”

WWE’s Nikki Bella Announced For Season 3 Of The Traitors Reality TV Series

In recent times, Tiffany Stratton ended up receiving some backlash for posting a racist video on Jade Cargill. While she didn’t suffer any significant consequence due to this, a loss occurred to Bianca Belair on SmackDown in the quarterfinals of the Queen of The Ring 2024 edition which also knocked her out of the prestigious tournament in that same week.

That being said, Tiffany Stratton still remains one of the fastest-rising stars on WWE’s female roster and promises to become a great champion someday. Following an impressive showing in the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, the former NXT Women’s champion has been on the SmackDown brand to gain victories over former champions like Liv Morgan, Naomi, and Zelina Vega.