As Clash at the Castle international premium live event approaches closer, we will receive one more WWE Smackdown episode, tonight. Coming with a stacked card, the anticipation is high about having an official announcement regarding the co-main-event of the upcoming PLE.

Last week on WWE Smackdown, AJ Styles probably pulled off the swerve of the year bb fooling everyone about his retirement. Coming into the ring, he almost convinced everybody about hanging up his boots forever, something he had admittedly been thinking about for some time. It came as a result of being told that he would have to go back at the end of the line following his loss at Backlash to Rhodes for the WWE Championship.

Styles also invited The OC members Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to join him in the ring followed by the champion Cody Rhodes whom he wanted to be his successor on WWE Smackdown. It was an ultimate ruse as Styles attacked Rhodes while Gallows and Anderson held the security guards back as Styles further planted Rhodes on the floor with a Styles Clash from the steel steps.

Now, Cody Rhodes has been announced to make an appearance on tonight’s WWE Smackdown to provide an update on himself after that heinous assault from The Phenomenal One. As per the updates from Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter about Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles II will officially be announced for Clash at the Castle after what transpired, last week.

Multiple singles matches have also been confirmed for the latest episode of WWE Smackdown with one of those being Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell. This match was announced after Hartwell confronted Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair backstage and she wanted to make Cargill pay for hurting Candice LeRae. Furthermore, Johnny Gargano will take on Austin Theory after getting an argument which also continued on social media.

WWE Smackdown June 7 episode match card

WWE Smackdown June 7 episode will air, live from the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The second last blue brand episode before Clash at the Castle has the confirmed match card as given below:

– Jade Cargill vs. Indi Hartwell

– Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

– Apollo Crews vs. Angel

– WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to appear

– Tanga Loa to be anointed into The Bloodline by Solo Sikoa