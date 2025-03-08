WWE has now officially confirmed the next episode of Saturday Nights Main Event set for the Memorial Day weekend in the United States. Clubbed with multiple other WWE shows, a spree of events is scheduled during that time span as announced on the company’s website.

The second 2025 edition of WWE Saturday Nights Main Event will take place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida on May 24. WWE is running from the venue for four straight nights during the Memorial Day weekend with four events slated to take place:

– Saturday, May 24: WWE Saturday Nights Main Event

– Sunday, May 25: NXT Battleground 2025

– Monday, May 26: WWE Raw

– Tuesday, May 27: WWE NXT

WWE is partnering with the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Vinik Sports Group for these four shows including Saturday Nights Main Event. To boost the show’s attraction, the newly-become heel John Cena has been confirmed for the episode. By that time, Cena could become the Undisputed WWE Champion as he’d be challenging Cody Rhodes for the title at WrestleMania 41 in April.

Ticket details for the next WWE Saturday Nights Main Event

Three and four-day combo ticket packages for the above-mentioned events will be available exclusively during the initial ticket on-sale window starting Friday, March 14 at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT via Ticketmaster.com. An exclusive pre-sale opportunity will also open from Wednesday, March 12 at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT through Thursday, March 13 at 11:59 PM ET/8:59 PM PT via Ticketmaster.com.

Saturday Nights Main Event Priority Passes are also available from On Location, allowing fans to be ringside to experience exhilarating moments in front of their eyes. The arrangements include premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar, appearances at ringside, photo opportunities, and much more. To buy now, one can visit https://onlocationexp.com/mainevent.

Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 will air, live on Saturday, May 24 in primetime at 8 PM ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. With the announcement of this show, WWE will continue its partnership with Tampa that spans across decades. Having hosted Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field in 2024, WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in 2021, and Royal Rumble at the Yuengling Center in 1995, the latter venue was also utilized as WWE ThunderDome back in 2021.

