Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus has seemingly been preponed to take place at Night of Champions 2023. If earlier reports were to go by then this match was originally scheduled to go down at Summerslam 2023. But a challenge was issued on this week’s Raw for the matchup to happen at the upcoming Saudi Arabia PLE set within just two weeks’ time.

After a few weeks’ hiatus from Raw programming, Becky Lynch returned, last week to seek vengeance on Trish Stratus. Then she was back, again for last night’s episode of Raw from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina to lay down a challenge to the WWE Hall of Famer for a match at Night of Champions 2023.

Trish wasn’t present on Raw and hence her response is yet to be observed but with an extravaganza waiting in Saudi Arabia, WWE needs star power and Trish should be onboard. Furthermore, the legendary WWE Superstar will return to Raw, next week to sign the contract for this match at Night of Champions 2023 to make it, official.

Trish returned to WWE to help Lita, and Becky Lynch, defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship back in February of last year. At Wrestlemania 39, Becky, Trish, and Lita defeated Damage CTRL after which on the April 10 episode of Raw, Trish, and Becky lost the Women’s Tag Team titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

On that same night, Trish attacked Becky to start the feud which will now culminate in this match at Night of Champions 2023. With reports of a Summerslam match still intact between these two superstars, the possibility is there that the feud may stretch even after this Saudi PLE gets over.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 PLE Match Card

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Premium Live Event takes place Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The current match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

– Tournament Final to crown new WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa)

– Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Mustafa Ali