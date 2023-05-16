An unprecedented name was brought forward for the Night of Champions 2023 premium live event over the Intercontinental Championship. In an overwhelming outcome in a Battle Royal on Raw, GUNTHER’s next title challenger was decided as an underdog in Mustafa Ali.

Ali ended up winning the number-one contender Battle Royal to earn an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at Night of Champions 2023. Participants in this match included former world champion Dolph Ziggler, former IC champion Ricochet, Otis, former US Champion Matt Riddle, Bronson Reed, and more but in the end, it was Ali who secured the victory.

There was a point when Riddle had the momentums but Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci put a stop to it after GUNTHER instructed them. Ricochet took the high-flying route only to be caught by Reed on the apron. As he was eventually caught in midair, Ali connected with a top rope dropkick, sending Reed and Ricochet crashing to the floor to get the pinfall win and book his spot at Night of Champions 2023.

With this win, Ali has now scored three consecutive wins on Raw after picking up singles victories over Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable and Otis in recent weeks. Ali has been a bright young talent in the WWE for the past four years but he’s yet to capture championship gold in WWE.

It’s understandable why Ali was booked at Night of Champions 2023 since the Saudi home-soil member Mansoor won’t feature on the card. Ali, hailing from Pakistan, will thus get the chance to end GUNTHER’s historic reign at Night of Champions 2023 on May 27. GUNTHER has already become the longest-reigning IC Champion in the modern era.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 PLE Match Card

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Premium Live Event takes place Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The current match card for the PLE goes as follows,

– Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

– Tournament Final to crown new WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa)

– Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Mustafa Ali