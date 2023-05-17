Due to the part-timer status of Roman Reigns in the WWE, many thought that his days are numbered as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Many actually believed that Cody Rhodes was going to dethrone him from the title reign at Wrestlemania 39 but that didn’t happen. It now appears that while the title reign will continue, chances are less to see the champion on WWE TV, moving forward.

As reported before, Roman Reigns signed a new deal with the WWE after WrestleMania 38 in 2022, which saw him working only on a limited schedule, similar to Brock Lesnar’s schedule. This helped the WWE to make him a more marquee attraction just like The Beast Incarnate has been since his return to the WWE in 2012.

A similar situation will continue with Roman Reigns as BWE went on a spree behind their private Twitter account. One fan tweeted out, “If Reigns is indeed planning a sabbatical. Does he take the titles with him indefinitely?” In reply to this question, the news-breaker tweeted back, “Yes.”

WWE supports Roman Reigns’ move to Hollywood

According to another insider source BoozerRasslin, The Tribal Chief is scheduled to work even fewer WWE events in the future, as he’s preparing to slowly transition to Hollywood much like John Cena. However, there are no plans to take the Undisputed Title off Roman Reigns. Previously, WWE CEO Nick Khan has publicly admitted in interviews that WWE completely supports the Hollywood aspirations of their top Superstar and it’d also benefit the WWE brand in the long run.

Seth Rollins is also moving to Hollywood?

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns isn’t the only WWE Superstar having Hollywood aspirations. His Shield brethren Seth Rollins is going to be a part of the upcoming “Captain America: New World Order” movie, which will release on May 3rd, 2024. A few pictures from the movie set have been released to reveal the spoiler.

On May 27, Roman Reigns will complete the 1000th day of his title reign, and he will have an opportunity to win another championship at the Night of Champions 2023 premium live event in Saudi Arabia, In that PLE, he will team up with Solo Sikoa to take on Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship instead of putting his own undisputed title on the line.