At Night of Champions 2023, a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion is to be crowned and the matchup decide the title holder is now set. Following his return from injury, a couple of weeks ago, AJ Styles has been able to pull off a series of wins to cement his spot at the final match set from Saudi Arabia against Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

The tournament to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions 2023 which started on Raw, continued on Smackdown. In the first qualifier, AJ Styles defeated WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Rey Mysterio in a Triple Threat Match to move on to the semifinal of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament set for later that night.

Interestingly, Edge was the man to be pinned in the match in the first night after his return to television for the first time since Wrestlemania 39 where he defeated The Demon Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell. AJ countered a submission hold of Edge and flew off the top rope with a Phenomenal Forearm on him for the pin to win and approach a step closer to going to Night of Champions 2023.

In the second qualifier on Smackdown, Bobby Lashley defeated United States Champion Austin Theory and Sheamus in another Triple Threat Match to advance to the semifinal of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. Despite being a busted open state, Lashley pinned Theory for the win after Sheamus hit Theory with the Brogue Kick.

Then in the main event of Smackdown, AJ Styles defeated Bobby Lashley in the semifinal of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament after hitting Lashley with the Phenomenal Forearm. After this match, Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the World Heavyweight Championship was officially announced as the final match lineup set for Night of Champions 2023.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 PLE Match Card

Night of Champions 2023 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The current match card for the event after this week’s episode of Smackdown is given below,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Finale: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

– Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes