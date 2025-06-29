WWE Night of Champions 2025 took place last night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the 11th event under the Night of Champions chronology. The first match of the PLE was contested for the King of the Ring crown in a tournament final, where Randy Orton took on Cody Rhodes and suffered a loss.

Orton came out, first amid a loud “Voices” theme song chant from the audience gathered at Night of Champions 2025. For the record, Orton competed in the final of last year’s King of the Ring tournament, as well, at the same PLE in Saudi Arabia, where he lost to Gunther. Cody Rhodes followed, next to the ring, to a huge pop from the crowd, as well.

Also, Night of Champions 2025 marked the first time in 12 years that Randy and Cody went one-on-one in a WWE ring. Both the stars hit their finishers on each other, only to experience a near-fall. As the finishing moment approached, Cody went for the Disaster Kick, but Orton hit an RKO!

Night Of Champions 2025: Top WWE Star Helps John Cena Win Against CM Punk

Cody kicked out, after which Orton brought a steel chair into the ring. The referee took it away from him, leading Orton to expose the top turnbuckle behind the referee’s back. Cody sent Orton ribs-first into the exposed turnbuckle and then planted Orton with the Cross Rhodes for the win.

The winner of this match was destined to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of SummerSlam 2025. After his win at Night of Champions 2025, Cody showed respect and said that he would get the WWE Title back from John Cena at SummerSlam in what would be a rematch from Wrestlemania 41.

WWE Evolution 2025: First Title Match Lineup Announced For All-Women PLE

Night of Champions 2025: Jade Cargill advances to Summerslam title match

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, had also been in the eye of the storm as Jade Cargill took on Asuka in the Queen of the Ring finals at Saturday’s Night of Champions 2025 PLE, last night. The veteran Asuka tried her best in what marked a fresh singles contest between the two. But after the dust settled, it was Storm who emerged victorious.

In the finishing sequence, Cargill attempted to turn the Asuka Lock submission into a roll-up counter. Asuke came back with several strikes, but Cargill picked her up during a hip attack attempt and hit her with the Jaded finisher to pick up the win at Night of Champions 2025. Cargill is now scheduled to face Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam 2025 for the WWE Women’s Championship.