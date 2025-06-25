The admitted final shot at capturing the NXT women’s title for Jordynne Grace is coming at WWE Evolution 2025. On the latest episode of NXT on The CW, Grace ended up becoming the winner of a mini-tournament featuring several regular roster members and emerged victorious in it to grab the title match opportunity.

On the June 24 episode of NXT, Jordynne Grace defeated Lash Legend, Jaida Parker, and Izzi Dame in a Fatal-4-Way to become the new number-one contender for the NXT women’s championship. As a result, she gets to challenge the champion, Jacy Jayne, over the title at WWE Evolution 2025.

Dame’s ringside partner, Tatum Paxley, was taken out by Zaria and her tag team partner, the current NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca. Paxley was dragged away by the pair, with Dame fuming over the happening. As the WWE Evolution 2025 eliminator continued, Grace dropped Legend, Parker, and Dame with an impressive three-person Powerbomb but failed to get the pin to win.

Grace further reached the top rope for a Vader Bomb, but Parker sent her to the outside. Dame flattened Parker with a Codebreaker before Legend delivered a Pump Kick on her. Legend was able to hit a backpack slam onto Parker, but a Springboard Stomp from Grace took Legend out of the equation. Grace then rocked Parker with a Tornado Powerbomb to seal her spot on the WWE Evolution 2025 match card.

Last month, Jacy Jayne shocked the world by defeating Stephanie Vaquer for the NXT Women’s Championship. Vaquer has since been called up to Raw and competed in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. For Jayne, the upcoming match against Grace at WWE Evolution 2025 will mark her first title defense since winning the belt.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the women’s professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event and on the same day of AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view (PPV) show. The official card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace