WWE Night of Champions 2025 took place last night at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking the 11th event under the Night of Champions chronology. In the headliner match of the night, two of the greatest rivals in the history of the WWE locked horns for one last time, with Mr. Money in the Bank interfering to influence the outcome.

In the main event of Night of Champions 2025, John Cena (c) defeated CM Punk to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. This marked their 15th televised match against each other, culminating in their illustrious feud in WWE, with the score being 7-6 in Cena’s favor, with 1 No Contest and 1 Draw.

Night of Champions 2025 also marked their 8th match for the WWE Championship, after which Cena stood tall. Punk hit a GTS on Cena, but the referee was knocked out. Punk called a new referee, but Seth Rollins came out with his entire faction. Rollins was looking in for a Money in the Bank contract cash-in as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were after Punk. Bronson and Bron slammed Punk through the announce table.

Night of Champions 2025: John Cena prevented an MITB cash-in at Saudi Arabia PLE

The referee, Charles Robinson came running out, but Cena knocked him down. Cena argued with Rollins and avoided a hit from the MITB briefcase, countering with the AA. Bronson and Breakker attacked Cena, which led to Penta making the save. Sami Zayn also joined the brawl. Penta took Breakker out with a dive off the ramp.

Bronson came back to the ring for a Tsunami Splash on Cena, but Punk pushed him off the top rope as Cena hit Bronson with an AA, allowing Punk and Cena to restart the match at Night of Champions 2025.

Punk offered a handshake, which Cena did accept, but it was only a ruse as Cena quickly went for a low blow. Punk stopped him and went for the GTS when Rollins interfered again and hit Punk with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Rollins further nailed a Stomp on him, after which Cena sent Rollins out of the ring and pinned Punk. Night of Champions 2025 closed with Cena hoisting his title above his head, standing on the ramp.