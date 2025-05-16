It was during last weekend’s Backlash premium live event that WWE officially announced Night of Champions 2025 from Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on June 28. In a major attraction as well as a surprise for the fans, CM Punk was shown in the teaser promo released for this PLE, thus indicating that he might be performing on the show.

This created an uproar on social media given how Punk was always vocal about this controversial partnership of the WWE with the Saudi country. In an update, Punk has now been removed from this video package. Riyadh Season’s X/Twitter account posted the same promo video about Night of Champions 2025, with a significant change where Punk was replaced by Seth Rollins.

الرياض تستعد لحدث 'WWE Night of Champions' الأسطوري لأول مرة في المملكة. أجواء حماسية ومواجهات قوية تنتظركم، لا تفوتونها 😎🔥 📍 المملكة أرينا

🗓️ 28 يونيو WWE Night of Champions hits Saudi Arabia for the first time! Get ready for unstoppable action and epic showdowns 🔥😎 🗓️… pic.twitter.com/FNhTruvk2p — موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season (@RiyadhSeason) May 15, 2025

Before the new edited teaser was published, many assumed that CM Punk was indeed going to make his first appearance at a WWE event in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions. The Wrestling Observer also reported the following about Punk possibly working in this upcoming premium live event, with WWE often pressuring their top talents to work in these high-profile overseas shows,

“Guys have the option not to go (to Saudi Arabia) but they are pressured to go, like pretty hardy. [CM Punk] said he would never go. But you know, people say a lot of things.”

In more updates, PWInsider notes that the lineup is always subject to change, but there is a strong belief that Punk is expected to appear at Night of Champions 2025 in Saudi Arabia.

Rumor about a top match at WWE Night of Champions 2025 PLE

For the time being, WWE is advertising Undisputed Champion John Cena to appear on the June 9 episode of Monday Night Raw in Phoenix, Arizona, which will be the post-Money in the Bank episode. Rumor has it that a potential feud between John Cena and CM Punk for the WWE Championship could be brewing from that night onward.

Punk teased going after Cena’s WWE title after Backlash, hinting at a future confrontation, and possibly setting the stage for a high-profile match at a future event. With Cena appearing on Raw on June 9 and Night of Champions 2025 scheduled later that month in Saudi Arabia on June 28, WWE might book Cena vs. Punk for the WWE Title at the Saudi PLE. But it’s just a rumor at this point.