WWE Draft 2025 is still reportedly on the card irrespective of the fact that cross-brand appearances and matches have become regular on WWE programming over the past several months. For weeks now, fans are trying to find out whether the annual process will pop up in the Wrestlemania season and it’s still reportedly in the pipeline although no official word surround this process is out.

In the latest, Bryan Alvarez addressed the notion on Wrestling Observer Radio, suggesting that WWE Draft 2025 could happen later this month during WWE’s Memorial Day weekend takeover in Tampa, Florida. Alongside the events already declared for that weekend, WWE’s main roster shows could end up producing the shakeup thing.

“For whatever reason, Giulia and Roxanne are still considered NXT talents,” Alvarez added about the two former NXT women’s champions’ status ahead of WWE Draft 2025. “Roxanne has been a regular on the main roster since the Royal Rumble; she should be petitioning for main roster back pay. She’s been here so often.”

NXT callups expected to go down at WWE Draft 2025

In continuation of this update, Alvarez further mentioned that nothing is currently set in stone regarding WWE Draft 2025, and the plans could change. But if and when it happens, various NXT stars are likely to receive the call-ups on Raw and Smackdown, and this could be the reason why Giulia or Perez hasn’t officially been included on any of these two shows.

“They can’t call everybody up at once,” he noted. “But there’s a reason that a lot of women were cut in the last couple of weeks, and that is because they are making room on the roster for a lot of other women to get called up.”

Multiple reliable sources have confirmed the happening of WWE Draft 2025 during the post-Wrestlemania 41 season alongside the fact that a packed WWE schedule is prohibiting this event to become a reality. As such, WWE could barely find a proper slot in the summer to sandwich the show in between.

Time will tell if WWE Draft 2025 returns as part of WWE’s Memorial Day weekend takeover at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida – Saturday Nights Main Event (Saturday, May 24), NXT Battleground 2025 (Sunday, May 25), Monday Night Raw (Monday, May 26) and NXT (Tuesday, May 27).

