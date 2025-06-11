In the main event of the Night of Champions 2025 WWE premium live event in Saudi Arabia, later this month, CM Punk will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This match was officially announced on the post-Money in the Bank edition of Raw, this past Monday night, and since then, fans have been confused if Punk will indeed make an appearance in a Saudi show.

This comes after Punk said the following to The Miz regarding WWE’s business relationship with Saudi Arabia, back in 2020, “Go suck a blood money covered d*ck in Saudi Arabia you f**king dork.”

John Cena has mocked Punk on Instagram by sharing an image of The Miz in a match at a Saudi Arabia WWE PLE. Plus, the backstory was also inserted into the match-creating angle as Cena urged Punk to come to Saudi Arabia if he wanted to get the title shot at Night of Champions 2025.

Dave Meltzer has now noted the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio, as he reported that Punk’s participation at Night of Champions 2025 has been planned for months. Addressing questions about Punk’s stance in this matter, Meltzer explained that as a talent, he always had the option to skip the event, but this time around, he chose to go,

“So it’s been known he’s going for months, probably all along. I don’t know if he ever voiced any issue with going at any point since he signed, but he hasn’t in months. I know that.”

It was also mentioned in the report that Punk was initially featured in the original promo package aired for Night of Champions 2025, and then he was taken out of the promo package, subsequently, leading people to believe that he would firm on his previous stance of not going to Saudi Arabia. But plans ultimately fell in place to make Punk vs. Cena official for one last time.

Night of Champions 2025 WWE PLE Match Card

Night of Champions 2025 WWE premium live event takes place at The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 28, marking the only PLE from the Middle Eastern country, this year. The currently confirmed match card for the night goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. CM Punk

– King of the Ring tournament finals

– Queen of the Ring tournament finals