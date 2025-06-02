WWE will be returning to Saudi Arabia, this summer with the Night of Champions 2025 premium live event. Unlike delivering two separate PLEs in Saudi in a calendar year, WWE will visit the country, only once, this year, and hence, the anticipations are big around the company planning something massive to attract the fanbase out there.

Recently, WWE has officially added John Cena for Night of Champions 2025 for later this month, and the addition seemingly benefitted them. The advertisement of the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion has helped them to sell out the show in Saudi Arabia.

For the record, Cena is featured prominently on the event poster and is also listed on WWE’s website for both Night of Champions 2025 and the SmackDown episode airing from Saudi Arabia, the night before the PLE, on June 27. With Cena’s in-ring retirement set for December, these two nights would be his final scheduled appearance on the soil of Saudi Arabia.

Goldberg’s Possible WWE Retirement Match Date And Location Revealed

In more news, Tickets went live for Night of Champions 2025 on Webook, and they were sold out in under three hours. Fans further looking to secure their spot for the PLE were given a full-house notification, which again indicates how red-hot WWE product is in the Saudi region. This show will be hosted in a 27,000-seat capacity venue with no imminent vacancy available.

Mandy Rose Presumes WWE “Paying People A Little More” To Cut Other Ones

WWE has top stars scheduled for Night of Champions 2025

The initial video package released for Night of Champions 2025 had CM Punk advertised for the show, but the updated version has pulled him out. The likes of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, as well as Bianca Belair have also been featured in the vignette, suggesting these star powers presence at the PLE that’s returning after a year’s gap.

Emanating from The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 28, Night of Champions 2025 will be the second PLE from the main roster for June, with Money in the Bank already being scheduled to be held on June 7 in Los Angeles, California. It will also serve as the last PLE stop before WWE presents the biggest spectacle of the summer, Summerslam, in early August.