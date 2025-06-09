Summerslam 2025 will be expanded into two nights, following WWE’s trend of doing Wrestlemania over the past few years. That being said, fans are thrilled to experience something new around the annual show that’s scheduled to return to New Jersey. Plus, a celebrity name will also be involved in the show to make it even more mainstream than ever before.

A couple of months ago, it was revealed that the Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B will host the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam 2025 set for August. Appearing in a vignette on the weekly show, Cardi B herself announced that she’ll host both nights of the summer special event.

It’s not new for WWE show hosts to step into the ring, much to the delight of the fans, and Cardi B isn’t different. For the time being, fans are speculating her exact role at Summerslam 202,5 with many assuming that she might lace up the boots. At the Money in the Bank Post-Show, WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque was asked about the host’s capacity.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Cardi B is passionate about being associated with pro-wrestling

On the probability of SummerSlam 2025 host, Cardi B, stepping into the ring, the WWE Chief Content Officer didn’t rule out the possibility,

“I don’t know if anybody can control Cardi B, let me just start with that. So, if she wants to, I think it’s gonna be hard to talk her out of it, and then what can we expect? Who the hell knows? The one thing I know about Cardi is whatever she’s gonna do is what she’s gonna do and you’re sort of, kind of just hanging onto the tiger’s tail a little bit there.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Triple H further followed up his comment by saying that it has been fun working with Cardi and that she is excited about her role at Summerslam 2025. The celebrity rapper is admittedly a fan of pro wrestling, falling in love with this sports genre by watching WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era. Cardi was also set to be the host of SummerSlam in 2021, but things didn’t materialize.

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, and Cody Rhodes are being advertised to be on the PLE match card.