Just a couple of days ago, news broke out about Roman Reigns possibly making his WWE return in the summer of 2025, shortly ahead of the biggest event of the summer, Summerslam. In an update, it’s now been clarified that the fans of the top-most WWE Superstar should not get much excited as his appearances are going to be limited and that his hiatus will continue in the post-Summerslam phase.

Recent reports from WresteVotes affirmed that WWE wasn’t just getting the wheels in motion for the comeback, but they are also ensuring to cap off the moment with a lot of merchandise sales. New merchandise and marketing materials are already in development, signaling that WWE is serious about flashing the spotlight onto him with alternate versions of his moniker.

In an update from WWFOldSchool, it has now been confirmed that Roman Reigns’ returning stint won’t be longer as he will play the role of Akuma in the live-action “Street Fighter” movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the shooting for this movie will begin in August, with the production working in Australia.

WWE Evolution 2025: One Of The GOATs Still Returning For All-Women PLE

Roman Reigns likely heading back to hiatus after Summerslam 2025

This genuinely means that Roman Reigns will take time off from WWE TV once again after SummerSlam. Plans were also there for him to show up at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, but the plans have since shifted. Now, the focus is firmly on his return ahead of SummerSlam (set for New Jersey on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3), where he’s expected to play a major role.

Night Of Champions 2025: Injury Scrapped WWE Women’s World Title Match At PLE

The Hollywood Reporter announced that Roman Reigns, real name Joe Anoa’I, will be playing Akuma in the upcoming “Street Fighter” film. It was first reported in May that the former Universal Champion was in talks to join the cast, with Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider saying Akuma is the character that he would be playing, having the notion of an “emotionless and powerful warrior.”

Apart from Roman Reigns, Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, and rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson are also part of the cast for the movie, based on the legendary “Street Fighter” video game series. Details regarding the script are not known yet.