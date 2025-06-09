Filling up a void of almost seven years, WWE Evolution 2025 is returning to the pro-wrestling calendar, offering yet another all-women night. The second iteration of WWE’s all-women’s PLE is just over a month away, and the expectations are pretty high about it, although some of the roster members are reportedly skeptical about the ultimate success of the show.

The inaugural such event took place in October 201,8, and it showed that WWE’s women are more than capable enough to carry the load for a premium live event. Although it wasn’t a huge financial success, the women were able to earn the critics and fans’ nods, which ultimately led to the WWE Evolution 2025.

WWE Evolution 2025 admittedly was in pipeline for a long time

As such, the first-ever Evolution also paved the way for the first-ever women’s main event at WrestleMania 35. Remembering that timespan from late last decade, Triple H sounded excited about the upcoming WWE Evolution 2025 PLE. Speaking on the Money in the Bank post-show press conference, the WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque first noted the 7-year gap between the two Evolution events.

“I’ve wanted to do Evolution 2 since Evolution 1; probably before we even did it, I was already trying to figure out how to do Evolution 2. For a lot of different reasons, the timing wasn’t right but now it is. I’m thrilled to be able to do it again and the truth is as amazing as the women in our business were then, it’s grown exponentially,” the WWE head-honcho noted about WWE Evolution 2025.

Triple H further talked about how both the men’s and women’s rosters have expanded since 2018 and that some of their current stars were only just fans of WWE when the first Evolution took place. Now with a huge talent pool available, it will be tough for them to get booked at WWE Evolution 2025 in the first place,

“The biggest trick we’ll have is how do we build that card out and have that many women in and try to fit as many people into that card because everybody’s gonna want to be a part of it and we want to make sure that everybody gets to do something there. So, that will be the trickiest part.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Another long-time WWE veteran, Natalya Neidhart previously passed on her compliments for another WWE Evolution 2025, stating that WWE’s talent pool could fill an all-women weekly show. The longest-tenured member of the WWE women’s roster was all in for the returning show to prove its worth, and she also credited Triple H with bringing it back into the calendar.