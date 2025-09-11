Nikki Bella has become a regular feature on WWE programming through the summer of 2025, and she’s now an official member of the active Monday Night Raw roster. As of September 10th, the WWE Hall of Famer has been added to the ‘current superstars’ for the Raw sections of WWE’s roster page, which now makes her an official WWE Superstar from the red brand.

Since making her return for one more run in WWE earlier this year, Nikki Bella has already squared off against several of the new generation of active women’s wrestlers. Irrespective of her regular appearances, it hasn’t been clear if she actually belongs to the main roster of the WWE. Following this latest update on WWE’s website, she would find herself on a full-time basis in the ongoing run. This could be similar to when Trish Stratus also became a regular Raw roster member in 2023.

After staying away from in-ring competition for three years, Nikki Bella returned to action as part of the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match in February. Months later, she was back on Raw to be part of a battle royal at WWE Evolution, which was followed up with a singles match against Chelsea Green on post-Evolution episode of Raw.

Nikki Bella returned to WWE with her son being a motivation

On an episode of Raw Recap on YouTube, Nikki Bella previously revealed her son Matteo as the motivation behind her latest in-ring comeback,

“He’s honestly the main reason why I’ve wanted to come back, because, just like Trish, some of us who’ve been in this business for a long time and have pretty much done it majority of our life, when we have our children and they start to grow and gain these personalities and start to realize who they are, you want to share what made you, you.”

As such, WWE has featured a lot of big returns in the Women’s division this year. Alongside Nikki Bella, the likes of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair also returned during the Women’s Royal Rumble match. The biggest return in WWE that happened this year is that of AJ Lee as the former Divas Champion came back on the latest edition of SmackDown after a decade.

In response, Nikki Bella shared her excitement and only wished that she could see her twin sister Brie and Paige back in WWE as well, “That would be so fun! We had a great and magical run! Loving 2025 so much!!! Goodness imagine if Paige and Brie showed up!”