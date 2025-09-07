Reigning at the top of the food chain in the WWE SmackDown women’s division, Tiffany Stratton already possesses a streak that started on the very first blue brand episode of the year. Now, with her next title defense coming up, the champion declares her new goal in the WWE, and that’s to hold the gold for a very long time.

Speaking on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, Tiffany Stratton was asked about her goals for the immediate future. Initially, she talked about not having long-term goals in her WWE career as she wants to approach it day-to-day. But then she declared that she would be the longest-reigning WWE Women’s Champion of all time.

“I’m somebody who overthinks everything and thinks of the worst scenarios possible. So I’m just trying to focus on being in the moment and enjoying my title reign and hopefully holding it for the next year. Or so we’ll see,” Tiffany Stratton stated.

“Maybe I’ll be the longest WWE Women’s Champion ever. So I’d like to make that a goal of mine. Actually, I’m declaring it right now. I want to be the longest WWE Women’s Champion ever.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Tiffany Stratton still 174 days away from becoming longest champion

The current WWE Women’s Championship (FKA the SmackDown Women’s Championship) lineage dates back only to 2016, following the retirement of the WWE Divas Championship, which also created the Raw Women’s Championship, a counterpart on the red brand. Tiffany Stratton is currently sitting at 245 days in her reign. The record-holder with this title is Bianca Belair, as she held the title for 419 days after defeating Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 38.

On the January 6 episode of SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract successfully to become the WWE Women’s Champion by pinning the former champion Nia Jax. To continue with her reign, the former NXT Women’s Champion has already defeated Legends like Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus. Having her sights set on even more history, she recently challenged the longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion in history, Nikki Bella, for a dream bout.

As announced during this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will also defend her title against Jade Cargill on the September 12 edition. Previously, Stratton defeated Cargill on night one of SummerSlam to retain the title, marking this one a rematch between the two.