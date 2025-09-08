The match card for Clash in Paris 2025 featured six bouts, with only one of them being a Women’s Division match featuring WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. In a match that appeared to be a last-minute addition to the card, she came up against Becky Lynch over the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. The match was largely criticized for missed spots.

Most of the fans blame Nikki Bella for the match not delivering to the expectations due to her ring-rust situation. While she is out on what potentially could be her final hurrah inside the squared circle in her 40s, the fact that she was away from in-ring competition for so long can’t be overlooked. However, she’s admittedly not back to prove anything to anybody.

AJ Lee’s Surprise 2025 Return Draws Huge Numbers On WWE SmackDown

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show podcast, Nikki Bella stated that this ongoing WWE run is for her, and she’s not looking to prove her worth to anybody. As such, she felt lucky to have a match in front of 30000 people in Paris in what appeared to be a dream moment for her. Overcoming all the negativity, she also thanked God for giving her the opportunity in the first place.

“It was about me, and so I was like, I just kept having pinch me moments of like, ‘Thank you god so much for this, like for giving me the opportunity to have a title match in Paris,’” Nikki Bella sounded extremely thankful for participating in Clash in Paris.

“Already, that was a dream for me. That’s a check off the bucket list. I can’t believe it, and then in front of 30,000 people… I was just on cloud nine. I felt so blessed and lucky.”

WWE Raw: Commentator Removed From Duties Upon Banter With Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella had difficulties preparing for the Paris PLE match, being a mother

Proceeding in the conversation, Nikki Bella further noted that it’s tough to prepare and compete in a match now that she’s become a mother. As such, she had severe difficulties preparing for the match, being a single mom, and while also running two companies. As for a couple of botched moves in the ring, she can’t help feeling that such stuff often occurs in the ring,

“I was so proud of myself, and it was really cute because when I came back, they all were clapping for me, and it was really special, and obviously, there are two spots bummed about. I can say the volley kick, you know, and you know what? That stuff happens.”

The match between Nikki Bella and Beck Lynch wasn’t originally supposed to happen at the Paris premium live event, but it came as a result of a change in creative plans in the WWE after the originally announced Women’s World Championship Match between Stephanie Vaquer and Naomi was scrapped due to the latter’s pregnancy.

Nikki Bella will continue to make TV appearances for WWE, moving forward. After attending the post-Clash in Paris edition of Raw, she further took to Twitter and confirmed that she will be part of the September 8 edition of Monday Night Raw, which takes place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, tonight. “I am SO excited for Milwaukee Bella Army!!!” confirmed the former WWE Divas Champion.