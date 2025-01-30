Ever since Nikki Bella popped on WWE television during the historic Monday Night Raw premiere show in Los Angeles in the first week of January, the pro-wrestling circuit has been chattering about her possible comeback to the company in an in-ring capacity. That appearance scored some big numbers on social media and henceforth, even WWE officials are reportedly considering bringing back the former Divas roster member.

To fuel up the return rumors even more, Nikki Bella has now admitted that she does miss being around her WWE family and that she could return to the company shortly. As such, she does feel complete for paving the way for the current cornerstone figures of the WWE women’s roster members and can’t wait to square off with them in the future.

Nikki Bella missed being around her family away from the WWE

During a recent interview with US Weekly, Nikki Bella said that she felt blessed after getting called back at “home,” earlier this month and this appearance also made her believe that she’s still “got it” when it comes to in-ring action. Going by the name of Nikki Garcia, she does feel the absence of her TV character which once brought the best out of her as a performer.

“I’ve missed it for quite a few years,” the WWE Hall of Famer admitted. “I miss being Nikki Bella. I miss being around that family. I definitely miss being in that ring. When they put me in the crowd that night and to feel the energy and see the Bella Army, whether they were in the crowd or online, it starts to give you these feels.”

Nikki Bella Wanted To Be “Effortlessly Sporty, But Sexy” On WWE Raw Netflix Premiere

These comments come in light of the latest reports claiming that Nikki Bella is seemingly returning to action in the WWE for the first time since 2022 could happen, pretty soon. WrestleVotes reported last week that there have been “significant discussions” regarding the former WWE Divas Champion returning to the company for competition and this should happen sooner than later.

There’s still no confirmed update on whether WWE is planning to utilize a mainstream celebrity like Nikki Bella on their TV content during their Netflix era to boost viewership. With the Royal Rumble waiting this weekend and Wrestlemania 41 inching closer, the services of a veteran like her could come real handy. The last time she was seen in a match was during the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble.