Nikki Bella made a shocking appearance on WWE television during the January 6 episode of Monday Night Raw which marked the debut of the longest-running WWE show on Netflix. She was admittedly away from the WWE for almost two years, to build an identity outside the Bella stature. In changed circumstances, she could be back onboard with the WWE, waiting to make an in-ring return if given an opportunity.

Being one of the most popular female professional wrestlers in the world, Nikki Bella’s appearance on WWE Raw Netflix debut red carpet and then on the show, itself, set the WWE Universe to a frenzy. As many sounded ecstatic to see the legendary WWE Diva feature inside the squared circle, yet again, the former WWE star herself teased the same.

“It’s Always Hard To Say No,” Brie Bella Addressed Potential WWE Comeback

Though Nikki Bella has not wrestled since 2022, she has kept the door open to compete again once her son gets a bit older. She was asked on the red carpet about returning to the WWE with her twin sister Brie Bella and bringing back The Bella Twins as a team. In response, the elder Bella teased the idea and noted that she could be scouting for competition.

“Ohhh, will we ever see the Bella Twins back? Good question,” Nikki Bella responded. “You know, I just may be here looking at my competition soon. So — stay tuned.” (quotes courtesy F4Wonline)

“I Never Saw Any Of It Coming,” WWE’s Nikki Bella On Divorce With Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella met with current and past WWE stars on Raw

Nikki Bella was seated at ringside on Raw beside the newly become WWE Women’s Champion from Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton. The two also posed at the backstage area for a photo-op. The returnee was then seen posing for pictures with active WWE talents like the inaugural WWE Women’s US Champion Chelsea Green and Lyra Valkyria. Plus, the former WWE Divas including Natalya, Maryse, and Michelle McCool were also seen in a group photo.

Near the end of 2024, Nikki Bella finalized her divorce from her former husband Artem Chigvintsev following the latter’s arrest for alleged domestic violence in August 2024. However, he did not end up facing any charges due to lack of evidence. After a lot of turmoil between the two parties, they agreed to a mutual divorce with joint custody of Matteo, their baby boy.