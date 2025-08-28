After a three-year hiatus from WWE programming, Nikki Bella is back in the wrestling scene, and she’s already chasing gold. The general belief was that she would be accompanied by her twin sister, Brie Bella, when it came to such aspirations as a big support. However, the famous Bella Twins are yet to reunite on WWE television as a tag team.

In a new interview with Sports Illustrated’s Rick Ucchino, Nikki Bella confirmed that while Brie hasn’t yet made it to WWE television, she’s been pushing as much as she can for Brie to make the comeback happen. In addition, she also mentioned that the WWE locker room is keen on getting Brie back in the equation,

“I keep pushing it. All the women want her back and they keep asking me every week has that decision changed.”

Last month, Brie Bella talked about her comeback on an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show Podcast and noted that her husband Bryan Danielson working for AEW could be a “roadblock” to her, possibly working for the WWE again. Nikki Bella expressed her belief that her sister’s marriage to an AEW talent shouldn’t hinder things. Plus, WWE has loosened its prior restrictions.

“I don’t think legacies should be determined on spouses, but I also understand business,” Nikki Bella said. “I do think [WWE is] becoming more and more open to it. I understand it takes time, and we just have to figure things out. There’s so much business to figure out, and Brie and I both completely understand that.”

Nikki Bella returned on WWE programming in early 2025

For the past couple of years, WWE and The Bella Twins – Brie and Nikki Bella were essentially not on good terms after the duo’s contract with the company expired. Wanting to establish their identity outside the WWE, they adopted the surname of Garcia for some time, but things changed for good for them at the beginning of the year after the elder Bella returned to WWE programming.

After a brief appearance on WWE Raw Netflix premiere, Nikki Bella returned at number 30 in the Women’s Royal Rumble. She is now set to challenge Becky Lynch at WWE Clash in Paris for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship this weekend. Throughout her ongoing stint on Raw, Brie has remained out of the picture despite prior teases of a comeback.