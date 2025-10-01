Nikki Bella’s comeback run hasn’t gone as smoothly as expected, as she’s found it hard to mix it up inside the ring with the modern-generation wrestlers. Being one of the most followed figures on social media, the online hatred grew bigger after the fans noticed that she’s become slow-paced in the ring. Then a mishap occurred at Clash in Paris, taking things out of control.

Nikki Bella challenged Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title at the Clash in Paris international premium live event in Paris and expectedly came up short in it. Apart from the loss, there were a couple of botched moves in the match, which made things terrible for the WWE Hall of Famer. She missed a volley kick off the middle ropes to start garnering tons of online hatred.

While speaking on the Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki Bella opened up about dealing with all the negativities since botching her volley/disaster kick during her match against Becky Lynch at the Paris PLE. She was so concerned in her mind that she almost stopped using the move again. Heading into a post-Clast edition of Raw, she told her producer about not attempting the volley kick because of the backlash.

Nikki Bella’s producer insisted on redoing botched volley kick on Raw

However, one of WWE’s veteran coaches cum wrestling legend, present at the gorilla, encouraged her to go for it and make it look even better. He reminded that the move had been performed in the ring for many years, becoming a part of the Bella brand, and that one bad night shouldn’t stop it.

The producer explained that during his era, there was no social media, so when something failed in the ring, wrestlers simply tried again without fear of online criticism. For him, failure was just part of the process and never a reason to abandon a move. With the support of her producer, Nikki Bella successfully landed the signature move on Asuka, and that whole experience also taught her a lesson that goes beyond wrestling.

“I said, ‘You know what? You’re right.’ My producer agreed, and I went out and did it. But you know what? That lesson goes beyond wrestling. Especially with social media, when we fail people want to attack us or remind us of that failure,” Nikki Bella sounded courageous.

“It creates insecurity, a mental trigger that makes us afraid to try again. Having someone tell me, ‘No—do it,’ and push me out of my comfort zone was powerful. It could have failed again, but instead it worked.”

Nikki Bella was also officially added back to the Monday Night Raw roster, as noticed on WWE’s official page afterward, a move that didn’t come as a surprise since she has appeared on almost all the red brand shows on Netflix since making her comeback in the summer. The inclusion seems to indicate that she’ll be sticking around for some time before hanging up the boots for good.