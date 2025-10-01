WWE MSG night from Madison Square Garden in New York City has always been a special night on WWE programming, given the loaded lineup the company presents for each of the events in this historic venue. WWE has a yearly tradition to host a house show on December 26. Which might not be on the card, this year, now that one of John Cena’s last dates in the retirement tours falls in it.

According to the reports of WrestleVotes Radio, the WWE MSG show, which is the traditional post-Christmas live event at Madison Square Garden, may not take place in December 2025. However, WWE is still set to make a return to the famous arena in November for John Cena’s final outing in it,

“WWE will not be hosting its annual post Christmas live event at Madison Square Garden this year. WWE will still be at Madison Square Garden in November where John Cena makes his final appearance at the iconic venue.”

Even last year, the fans were surprised that the WWE MSG live event wasn’t announced during WWE’s spree of announcements for the post-Christmas shows. According to PWInsider, WWE did not include the traditional December 26 event at Madison Square Garden in their early announcement about holiday live events, and that the omission was intentional.

WWE MSG show tickets have an insane price tag attached

Meanwhile, the next WWE MSG show is going to be a night to remember forever with John Cena setting foot at the venue for one last time. That being said, it’s not going to come cheap for the fans to be in attendance. The Ringsider Package has been leading the way with a ridiculous price tag of $2,368.25.

For those who want to be close without a full VIP experience at the WWE MSG November edition, Platinum Seats are listed at $1,107, while regular Ringside Floor sections come in at $815.25. A step further back in the Back Floor sections comes for $398.30. The VIP experience at $2,368.25, excluding Ticketmaster fees, includes a limited edition chair, an autograph from WWE talent, and exclusive merchandise.