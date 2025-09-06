Nikki Bella is back as a regular WWE Superstar, starting in the summer of 2025, while she continues to be a mainstream attraction for media. Her love for the Philadelphia Eagles is well-known, and she tries to make it to as many games as possible. Attending a WWE Raw episode in Philly, she also reached the team’s practice session only to suffer a huge wardrobe malfunction in public.

While speaking on the Nikki & Brie Show from the venue of WWE Monday Night Raw, the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Nikki Bella appeared in the conversation with her twin sister, Brie, and revealed that she had a wardrobe malfunction while attending a Philadelphia Eagles practice with her friends. It actually happened after the practice, when she and her friends Maddie and Claire were out to hang out with people.

As revealed by Nikki Bella, she wore a new offseason tied crop top with a denim jacket that had been presented to her by the team. Initially, it looked perfect, especially from a fan’s view since it had the Eagles logo on the top, but it wasn’t meant to be for girls possessing bigger b**bs. Thus, in some of the photos, the top kept slipping down, and it showed the whole b**b, right up to the nipple.

Nikki Bella recalls getting publicly exposed in an Eagles practice session

Nikki Bella further detailed that the outfit looked really good with nice detailing on the front logo, but it was the design that made it hard to keep her breasts covered. With her friend by her side, the top WWE Superstar noted that girls with bigger breasts often have their assets pop out over the top, no matter how they try to fit them.

“They mailed it to me and it was this crop top you tie, but it’s definitely not for big b**by girls because every time my boobs kept coming up. There’s a photo I might let people see—unless there’s an app that takes emojis off,” Nikki Bella remembered the entire wardrobe malfunction incident.

“My b**bs are just out. I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ And it’s just—and the corset. Yes, you could see everything, whole b**b. Oh my god. And you have to see how the thing is in all the photos. Like it’s right to the nipple. When it was on, my boobs looked so good, so good.”

you know Nikki was living her dreams knowing how much her & Brie are Philadelphia Eagles fans! 🤩💚 pic.twitter.com/4Yk4lbyR5e — 𝑴 (@thebellasfave) August 20, 2025

Nikki Bella with Jihaad Campbell, Cooper DeJean and TNA World Champ Trick Williams at @Eagles training camp practice on Monday 🏈🦅 pic.twitter.com/Aovwr9RNKv — Nikki Bella Source (@nikkigarcialove) August 20, 2025

nikki bella always knows how to rep the eagles 💚 pic.twitter.com/ihF6xn3D5W — maisha (@BRIZEEMODE) August 20, 2025

Going by her words, it’s evident that Nikki Bella was unfazed despite having the uncertainty of a wardrobe disaster in public, and she’s also dealt with it without any trouble. The incident also occurred just a few days after a painful breast implant injury during her tag team bout on the July 28 episode of WWE Raw.

The WWE Hall of Famer received a bad elbow from Piper Niven on her breasts, which caused the implants to rupture. Subsequently, she had to undergo an MRI to find out how much her implants were affected by that rough spot. Nikki Bella returned to regular in-ring competition from Evolution all-women WWE PLE onward, with the hint that Brie would possibly join her.