Willing to prove her worth in the new era of the WWE locker room, Nikki Bella is facing the harsh reality that she could barely deal with. She’s already been targeted on a couple of occasions for failures in past relationships, and that leads her to be in an underdog mode, after all. Thanks to the Bella Army, worldwide, though, she gets to deal all out with this hatred in and outside the ring.

While speaking on the Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki Bella talked about Becky Lynch roasting her on Monday Night Raw on live television about her breakup with John Cena during the August 4 episode that aired live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. A lot of fans and media called it the best promo and burn of the year, and the former Divas Champion couldn’t help but notice those.

Speaking on her podcast, Nikki Bella responded to the “insane burn” that she received from THE MAN. She initially headed to Brooklyn, a place that she had memories of from her WWE career, to be done with her insane Summerslam schedule. She could barely think of getting hit below the belt, which would again bring her personal life into public view.

Nikki Bella thanked The Bella Army for helping her deal with hatred

“What’s crazy is people are calling it the best promo of the year. Becky burned me, lit me up, and everyone’s saying it’s the best burn of the year. It’s wild how much media it’s gotten — but these are the moments we want, right?” Nikki Bella discussed the segment and further thanked her Bella Army fans for their support.

“That burn was funny because I actually love it. My Bella Army, I’ve been seeing you all online tweeting me some amazing burns to throw back at Becky. I’ve been saving them because I know I’m going to need them.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

On the post-Summerslam 2025 edition of WWE Raw, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella got themselves engaged in a war of words in the ring as the latter came out to challenge the former for the women’s Intercontinental Championship. Lynch noted that she and Seth Rollins are the hottest couple in WWE history, while she can’t see her ex-flame anymore (doing the “You Can’t See Me” gesture of John Cena).

This wasn’t the first time that Nikki Bella was dealing with such taunts inside a WWE ring. Carmella and Liv Morgan already gave her such jabs, while Natalya Neidhart once claimed that she could have been married to John Cena if the scenario were different in the locker room.