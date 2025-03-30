Nikki Bella is soon expected to be involved in the WWE fold in some more in-ring capacity following the major Royal Rumble return, last month. While no particular timespan has been revealed for that return, the veteran is seemingly in touch with the WWE and is looking forward to making her next appearance for the company during the biggest event of the year.

The official Fanatics Events website has now added Nikki Bella for her next appearance as a WWE Superstar for the WWE World event in Las Vegas on April 17th, as part of WrestleMania 41 week. It was noted that the former WWE Divas Champion will be there for autographs and photo ops like many of the active WWE Superstars alongside legendary names.

Nikki Bella has been added to the WWE World lineup! All-new autograph & photo ops go on sale next week! On sale begins Wednesday, April 2. pic.twitter.com/AZ4Kp19vBW — Nikki Bella Source (@nikkigarcialove) March 30, 2025

Nikki Bella’s Royal Rumble attendance turned out to be one of the major headliners for the WWE from that PLE night in February and the numbers also reflected positive feedback on WWE Shop with tons of merchandise getting moved for the Fearless one. WWE was also reportedly very happy to get her back and thus intended to utilize more of her in the future.

Nikki Bella Recalls “Breaking The Ice” With Ex-Boyfriend John Cena At WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Nikki Bella confirmed WWE in-ring return is on the horizon

Also, Nikki Bella opened up on several occasions following her Rumble return and affirmed that her time with the WWE isn’t over. Despite dealing with a career-threatening neck injury, she overcame the odds in the past to have short stints inside the squared circle, and the next time around, she’s determined to achieve some more in her career.

“I know at one point, I will be going back to WWE to do something. I don’t know when, I don’t know the story, but it’s going to happen. Watching that [movie], it made me feel like what I did when I broke my neck. I had moments of, ‘No, this isn’t going to be career ending, I’m going to come back,” noted Nikki Bella in an episode of the Nikki & Brie Show podcast. (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Furthermore, the former Total Divas starcast also has future opponents scouted in the form of Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair, with whom she has a lot of unfinished business. Plus, fresh feuds are also expected with Bayley and Chelsea Green. Now that the Wrestlemania 41 week appearance has been confirmed, it should set up one more match, at least for Nikki Bella in due course.