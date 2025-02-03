Since her show-up at the WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode in early January, Nikki Bella has been discussed to make an in-ring return for the company. After reports claimed that plans are available to bring her back in the fold, she turned out to be one of the surprise appearances of the women’s Rumble match, this Saturday night and she expects to continue her WWE stint although there’s no update on her being an active member of the roster.

Nikki Bella was interviewed backstage by Jackie Redmond once the Royal Rumble 2025 was over. When asked about how she felt about the crowd giving a thunderous pop on her appearance, the former Total Divas starcast said that she had to be very careful and not get emotional, reacting to the noises. This is the ultimate feeling that one wrestler could expect as a performer.

Nikki Bella already scouted future opponents in the WWE

As the interview continued, Nikki Bella was further asked whether she has particular opponents in mind now that she’s returned to action. Reminding the fans to stay tuned, she also took the fans back to the past where she had feuds with Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan. Besides these two names, the WWE Hall of Famer also wants to square off with the inaugural women’s United States Champion.

“There’s a lot of people. I feel like there are parts me of that have unfinished business, long business, with Charlotte Flair, but also with Liv Morgan. That would probably be my most unfinished business with. It’s great to see some of my girls back here,” Nikki Bella stated on future opponents.

“We still have Naomi and Nattie. I’ve never caused chaos to Bayley, that’s someone…and someone who I’ve really been loving and I kind of want to kick her off her high horse is Chelsea Green.” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Almost a decade ago, Nikki Bella used to be a regular roster member of the WWE before Charlotte Flair took away the Divas title from her to become the new poster figure of the women’s division. In 2018, The Bellas came back to have a feud with Ronda Rousey before which they also picked up bad blood with The Riott Squad & Liv Morgan.

Time will tell whether WWE considers Nikki Bella as a regular performer after her Royal Rumble performance which showed her not missing a single step in the ring. Going by the previous reports, WWE was chalking out plans to insert her into their story-telling perspective. We are likely to receive further updates in this regard from tonight’s Raw onward.