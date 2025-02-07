For the past couple of years WWE & The Bella Twins – Brie and Nikki Bella were essentially not on good terms after the duo’s contract with the company expired. Wanting to establish their identity outside the WWE, they adopted the surname of Garcia for some time but things changed for good for them as well as the WWE Universe as the two sides are seemingly back on the same page.

Starting from the WWE Raw Netflix premiere episode in early January in Los Angeles, Nikki Bella has already made a couple of appearances on WWE television which should lead her to further in-ring stints. In more news, she might even bring back Brie Bella with her to re-do their tag team run in the WWE.

The aspect of The Bella Twins returning to the ring in the WWE was discussed during Nikki Bella’s recent conversation with the US Weekly as the WWE Superstar gave a positive nod to it. Upon getting questioned about Brie’s wrestling career, the elder Garcia stated that she hoped that her sister would join her in the ring in the hope of a tag team reunion.

“I really hope she will,” Nikki Bella said. “It’s so much better and more fun with her. We have so much fun in that ring together. Would love to do a tag team run with my Brie Mode!”

Nikki Bella confirms Royal Rumble 2025 wasn’t a one-off WWE appearance

Coming out at the women’s Royal Rumble match on the number-30 spot, Nikki Bella received a thunderous ovation from the audience, and as such, she is willing to make more WWE appearances irrespective of Brie’s comeback.

Speaking with Daniel Trainor for Us Weekly, Nikki Bella stated the following about her future in the WWE, “It felt so good! Just even the little bit I did confirmed what I have been yearning for for so long. Not just a one-off, but an actual return to the WWE ring. You’ll just have to stay tuned.”

It was in early 2023 that People Magazine revealed that The Bella Twins – Brie and Nikki Bella were officially gone from the WWE. Removed from the active roster of the company, they claimed themselves to be The Garcia Twins who was never seen in action for any further wrestling endorsements outside the WWE. As such, their return as a team could be reserved in the TKO-owned in the future in 2025.