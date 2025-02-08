Trish Stratus was away from in-ring competition in the WWE since her steel cage match against Becky Lynch at Payback 2023 which also wrapped the dream feud between the two that consumed the summer part of the year. Then she made a surprise return at Royal Rumble 2025 in what appeared to be a celebration of her 25th anniversary in the circuit.

With her unexpected comeback at the 30th position of the WWE women’s Royal Rumble match, fans are still wondering whether this was a one-off appearance for her or if she would continue wrestling especially considering that the Wrestlemania 41 season is about to kick-off. With WWE remaining silent, new details about her WWE future have emerged and it reveals something positive.

During an appearance on The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was asked about Trish Stratus’ plans in the WWE following the Royal Rumble. It was revealed that she is expected to remain involved with the company in some capacity by frequently pitching creative ideas. Since her 25th-anniversary merchandise has been released and an upcoming WWE show in her hometown of Toronto is slated in February, it makes sense that we would see more of her.

As such, Sapp noted that Trish Stratus should be a part of the upcoming WWE event, “I had heard that Trish would be involved in some capacity for a while moving forward and that she often pitches things. Now, Trish has the 25-year merch and has a Toronto show coming up at the end of the month, so I would be shocked if she wasn’t.”

Trish Stratus helped by current TNA star for Royal Rumble comeback

Trish Stratus made her in-ring return during the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match, entering the match as the 25th seed. She lasted for a few minutes before getting eliminated by Nia Jax. Behind the scenes, she received some key help in the form of TNA star Jody Threat as he helped the WWE Hall of Famer get ready for the comeback.

Taking to Twitter/X, Trish Stratus shared a training clip, revealing that Threat, one-half of the current TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, helped her to get rid of the ring rust. The two trained together at Santino Marella’s Battle Arts Academy in Mississauga.

“I’m not gonna give 60%, 100% or I’m not gonna do it. Check out @JodyThreat helping me get Rumble ready!! #BTS #RoyalRumble #StayReady #Trish25,” Trish Stratus wrote asserting that she was committed to delivering her best even after 25 years in the industry so that the fans can be guaranteed of Stratusfaction.