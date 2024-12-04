Cathy Kelley is currently enjoying her second tenure with the WWE, this time on the main roster. During her first run with the WWE, she had mostly worked on NXT shows and as such, she’s experienced working on both the mainstay as well as the developmental talents. Thus, the ability to spot future talents is present in the on-screen WWE personality.

Speaking in an interview with B4TheBell podcast, Cathy Kelley mentioned two current NXT Superstars she personally believes to go on to become massive star powers on the main roster in due course. The two names appear to be the reigning NXT Women’s Champion and her cohort,

“I would say it is an absolute tie for me between Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.”

Cathy Kelley opined that both these youngsters are aware of their talent and potential on the main roster. Additionally in the conversation, she was also asked who she believes will go on to win the just inaugurated Women’s United States Championship and she bet on a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion,

“I’m gonna say Chelsea Green because I think she’s gonna be mad at me if I don’t.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Cathy Kelley feels lucky to be around a bunch of talented women in WWE

As the discussion progressed, Cathy Kelley further assessed that the current WWE Women’s division is stacked across both main roster brands as well as NXT. Hence, she felt extremely lucky to be around such an “amazingly talented group of women” whom she wants to see succeed in front of her eyes as she targets to be in the company for a long time.

Back in February 2016, Cathy Kelley originally joined the WWE as part of the company’s digital media team. She became a regular face on WWE programming for her roles as a backstage interviewer, and social media correspondent. She was mainly given the duties of hosting WWE Now episodes on YouTube and then conducting interviews on NXT.

After gaining popularity on the Tuesday night show, Cathy Kelley was rumored to be given a major role on the mainstay shows but she rather stepped down from the job in early 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. Ending a two-year hiatus, the wrestling journalist returned to the WWE in the fall of 2024 to join the full-fledged Triple H-era.