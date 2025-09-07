If the ongoing reports are any indication, then we would no longer be hearing from a familiar face on WWE Raw programming. Wade Barrett has been part of the WWE’s commentary team alongside Joe Tessitore for a long time now. However, it seems that Barrett has been removed from his role entirely after having a backstage altercation with Nikki Bella.

According to PWInsider, Wade Barrett is no longer a part of WWE’s commentary rotation. It was noted that the former Intercontinental Champion will be off the road from the WWE, going forward, as his time as a commentator on the main roster has come to an end.

Responding to the online updates, Barrett further took to Twitter and responded to reports claiming his time as a main roster commentator had ended and that he would be off the road. He ignored what he called “BS reports,” which were creating unnecessary negativity toward his colleagues from WWE Raw.

🚨| Wade Barrett clears up the rumors, confirming that he requested a couple of weeks off from WWE for personal time he had booked 9 months ago, and it’s NOT related to the Nikki Bella situation. Glad to hear that 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LZ1oL8BLHi — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) September 6, 2025

WWE Raw: Wade Barrett claims his hiatus has no connection with Nikki Bella

On the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show podcast last week, Nikki Bella spoke about Wade Barrett’s comments on Sunday’s Clash in Paris PLE pre-show. In his role as a heel commentator on WWE programming, Barrett suggested that WWE’s women’s division has progressed in recent years in comparison to when the elder Bella used to regularly compete in the ring over a decade ago.

In her comments, Nikki Bella further noted that she would have loved to have a conversation with the UK-native on the post-PLE edition of WWE Raw in Paris about his comments. However, Barrett didn’t even care to say hi to her backstage, which was admittedly shocking for the recent returnee on WWE programming.

Later, Barrett posted on social media about making things up with the popular WWE Superstar. Even Bella herself apologized for venting her frustrations on Barrett on her podcast before wishing him luck as he goes on leave from the WWE Raw/SmackDown commentary desk,

“Thank you Stu!!! This all has been so wild!! Sorry for not coming to you first before chatting with Brie on the pod. Was not expecting any of this. You know how much love I have for you and loved our chat! So excited for you! Enjoy that well deserved time off!”