Initially coming back for a match at the all-women Evolution premium live event, Nikki Bella is admittedly sticking to WWE programming for a bit to reestablish herself as one of the regular roster members. Although she won’t possibly be seen on the match card of Summerslam, next weekend, her stint with the WWE will continue, for the time being.

Achieving accolades in her career, Nikki Bella entered the Hall of Fame five years ago, but there’s still a goal to be ticked off in her bucket list that dragged her back to WWE television. On the Raw Recap show, the elder Bella has revealed that her son Matteo, is the sole motivation behind her recent in-ring comeback.

Citing the example of Trish Stratus, the WWE Legend has noted that the motive is the same for her, and that’s to showcase her in-ring skills in front of her baby, who’s only experienced wrestling on television. As such, Nikki Bella hopes that her son will attend a WWE show someday to watch her squaring off inside the squared circle, someday.

Nikki Bella wants to wrestle in front of her baby Matteo

“He’s honestly the main reason why I’ve wanted to come back, because, just like Trish, some of us who’ve been in this business for a long time and have pretty much done it majority of our life, when we have our children and they start to grow and gain these personalities and start to realize who they are, you want to share what made you, you,” quipped Nikki Bella.

“I want my son to be ringside and see what mommy’s made of, what mommy’s done her entire life.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Much like Nikki Bella, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus also made sporadic appearances in matches throughout 2025, celebrating the 25th anniversary of her career. Beginning with an appearance in the Women’s Royal Rumble, she received a tag team bout alongside Tiffany Stratton at WWE Elimination Chamber. Most recently, she challenged Stratton for the Women’s Championship at Evolution.

As for Nikki Bella, she also participated in the women’s Royal Rumble match before competing at the WWE Evolution battle royal. The night after she wrestled in her first match on WWE Raw in seven years against Chelsea Green in a singles contest. She was originally supposed to be involved in a feud with Liv Morgan, but the latter’s injury canceled the plans.