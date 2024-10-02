Just a couple of years after their ceremonious marriage in Paris, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are reportedly on their path to Splitsville. Boiling down from a domestic battery situation that broke out in late August, a divorce has since been filed from the ex-WWE superstar’s side while her husband has managed to escape any legit charges from the incident due to lack of evidence.

Previous reports have claimed that Artem has been staying at a friend’s house, while Nikki Bella remains in the family home with Matteo. Brie Bella also reportedly encouraged her sister to file for divorce, according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight. Brie was said to be deeply concerned for her sister and her son Matteo.

WWE’s Nikki Bella “Absolutely Furious” About Her Husband Seeking Spousal Support

Then on a recent episode of the Nikki & Brie podcast, Brie Bella spoke in public for the first time, addressing Nikki Bella’s current situation. Admitting that she is dealing with a personal challenge, the former WWE Superstar is requesting privacy. She further expressed gratitude for the support from the fans and how much she appreciated all the love during this phase.

“Nikki isn’t here because, as you all know, she’s going through something personal in her life and she just asks for her privacy for her and her family, so we’re going to give that. But she sees all the support and love,” Brie stated about Nikki Bella’s present situation. “and we’re always grateful for all of your love and support, so thank you all for that.”

WWE’s Nikki Bella’s Husband Escapes Any Charges Following Domestic Violence Arrest

Brie Bella suggested her sister Nikki Bella file a divorce

In Brie’s view, “any sort of violence does not fly” and this has left her with concerns about Nikki Bella’s well-being. Following the advice, the latter retained her lawyer to fight for her in court. The celebrity wrestler was also spotted without her wedding ring in recent public outings which essentially makes us believe that she’s ready to move on in life.

People gave updates regarding the court documents filed on September 11, 2024, noting that Nikki Bella and Artem’s legal marriage didn’t happen until January 2023 although they had their official wedding ceremony in August 2022. The popular female wrestler has denied any sort of possible requests from either party when it comes to spousal support.